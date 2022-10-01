A young sparrow is seen on a fence at the Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Reporters Southeast Employee Event where U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) market reporters are refreshing their Livestock Correlation skills at the UGA Agricultural Research Farm in Winterville, GA.

Livestock correlations are one way that USDA Market News ensures the accuracy and consistency in its reports. Correlations promote uniform grading skills and ensure that livestock are evaluated the same throughout the country.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr