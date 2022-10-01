rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261826A morning river scene in the Davidson River Campground, Pisgah National Forest, NC, July 29, 2017. (USDA Photo by Lance…Save

A morning river scene in the Davidson River Campground, Pisgah National Forest, NC, July 29, 2017. (USDA Photo by Lance Cheung). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A morning river scene in the Davidson River Campground, Pisgah National Forest, NC, July 29, 2017. (USDA Photo by Lance Cheung). Original public domain image from Flickr

More