Lyon County, Kansas is situated in the heart of the Flint Hills geographical region where the farming and ranching industries are vital to the economy.

The proposed water project will replace the majority of the remaining small diameter waterlines within the town of Americus. The project will also increase supply and storage in the north zone by replacing the standpipe tower with a new 100,000 gallon elevated, pedosphere tower. This project is currently under construction – there are trenches being dug to lay the pipe down.



Note: This is the state’s first American Iron & Steel Project.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr