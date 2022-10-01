rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261830Grain bins often serve as visitor centers for some exhibitors at the Farm Progress Show, in Decatur, IL, on Aug 29, 2017.…Save

Grain bins often serve as visitor centers for some exhibitors at the Farm Progress Show, in Decatur, IL, on Aug 29, 2017. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Grain bins often serve as visitor centers for some exhibitors at the Farm Progress Show, in Decatur, IL, on Aug 29, 2017. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr

More