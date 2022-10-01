rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Jerry and Tamara Renick, owners of Ecotone Farm have been using hydroponics since 2012 to grow seven varieties of lettuce in Fellsmere, Florida. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain

Jerry and Tamara Renick, owners of Ecotone Farm have been using hydroponics since 2012 to grow seven varieties of lettuce in Fellsmere, Florida. Original public domain image from Flickr

