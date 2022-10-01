Farm Service Agency (FSA) Palm Beach and Broward Counties County Executive Director Nikki Onuoha and Program Technician Debra Sudeen visits Stewart Stein of Stewart Stein Farms Inc. in Belle Glade, Florida, where he grows 107 acres of Sugar Cane and 1000 acres of Sweet Corn, February 24, 2021.

Here, a USDA variety trial where Stewart and six other producers used to select new varieties of sugar cane. Testing approximately 200 varieties.



USDA/FPAC Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr