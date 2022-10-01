Working as partners in conservation, Palm Beach Soil & Water Conversation District Mobile Irrigation Lab Project Manager David Demaio, NRCS Palm Beach and Broward Counties Soil Conservation Technician Chris Halfpap,and District Conservationist Rosa L. Reyes, make a visit to Marty Holman and Holman’s Harvest Farm, to look at a high tunnel project and water irrigation in Loxahatchee Groves, Florida, February 25, 2021.

Holman raises Blue Plymouth Rock chickens, cattle, vegetable, and tropical fruit on his 15 acres.







USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr