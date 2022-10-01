rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Sesame seeds in their capsule, from Schirmer Farms in Batesville, TX, in October 31, 2020. The plant needs to be dry for the mechanical harvester system to work. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr

