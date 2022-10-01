rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261863Pivot irrigated cotton field, near harvest time, South Carolina, on Nov. 18, 2020. USDA Media by Lance Cheung. Original…Save

Pivot irrigated cotton field, near harvest time, South Carolina, on Nov. 18, 2020. USDA Media by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Pivot irrigated cotton field, near harvest time, South Carolina, on Nov. 18, 2020. USDA Media by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr

More