U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261863SaveSavePivot irrigated cotton field, near harvest time, South Carolina, on Nov. 18, 2020. USDA Media by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 416 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1212 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 18065 x 6257 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadPivot irrigated cotton field, near harvest time, South Carolina, on Nov. 18, 2020. USDA Media by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from FlickrMore