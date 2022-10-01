rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261870Cattle in the ground fog, before dawn at the Home of the Funnyside Ponies in Carroll County, TN, on Sept 18, 2019. USDA…Save

Cattle in the ground fog, before dawn at the Home of the Funnyside Ponies in Carroll County, TN, on Sept 18, 2019. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.

. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Cattle in the ground fog, before dawn at the Home of the Funnyside Ponies in Carroll County, TN, on Sept 18, 2019. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.

. Original public domain image from Flickr

More