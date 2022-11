Morris Island Lighthouse. Original public domain image from Flickr

This third generation of the lighthouse was built in 1876, stands 161 ft. Inside are 201 steps from bottom to top. The beacon was extinguished in 1962. The red and white striped tower is visible from James Island as well as Folly Beach and leans slightly to one side. The first generation was 47-feet tall and, stood here in 1762, a mile inland. USDA Media by Lance Cheung.