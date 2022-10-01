U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) “VegU” Program Coordinator Laura Popielski offers safe pineapple slicing practices and storing tips, and Kayla Johnson provides growing information and selection tips at the USDA Farmers Market “VegU(cation)” tent, in Washington, D.C., on June 9, 2017.

Vegetable educators, or “VegUcators” conduct free 10-minute fruit and vegetable classes. Their scheduled demonstration dates are the peak harvest time to look for these foods in markets. The goal is to increase fruits and vegetables in meals and help people understand what is in season. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr