Asparagus at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Headquarters People's Garden in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Today, USDA employee volunteers can spend their lunchtime planting cool season crops in the garden on the National Mall. There are more than 2,500 community gardens registered as People’s Gardens across the country. These gardens increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for families, provide habitat and food for wildlife, help conserve water and restore soil health, beautify neighborhoods, offer hands-on training and valuable job skills, and are living laboratories for science and other subjects. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov/peoplesgarden or follow @PeoplesGarden on Twitter. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.



