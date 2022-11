Plants including collard and mustard green, spinich and swiss chard grow in the high tunnel at Lawrence Community Gardens on Feb. 2, 2021.

The high tunnel was funded in part through the Natural Resources Conservation Services' Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). The EQIP funding will also be used to plant a hedgerow at the garden located in Lawrence, Indiana. (Indiana NRCS photo by Brandon O'Connor). Original public domain image from Flickr