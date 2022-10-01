U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261884SaveSaveFlooding caused by Hurricane Joaquin in the area of the Black River, in Sumpter County, S.C., Oct. 6, 2015. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2559 x 1706 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadFlooding caused by Hurricane Joaquin in the area of the Black River, in Sumpter County, S.C., Oct. 6, 2015. Original public domain image from FlickrMore