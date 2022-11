100 acres of soybeans grow in in the front portion of the Hill and Dale Farm that is allowing Patriot Farmers of America (PFA) a training site in the central section of the farm in Berryville, VA, on Tuesday, July 7, 2015.

The back portion of the farm is used for grazing by the rare Randall Lineback landrace cattle, an “all-purpose” heritage breed that produced milk, beef and were draft animal throughout New England. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr