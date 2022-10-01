With his dog Ginger keeping a keen eye on the moneymakers, Jason Grimm's feeds his chickens on his farm, Grimm Family Farm in 2011, where he manages his enterprises while farming alongside his family near North English, Iowa.

Grimm Family Farm raises dry beans, pastured poultry and produce for local markets.



In addition to farming Jason works full time as the Food Systems Director at Iowa Valley Resource Conservation and Development in Amana, Iowa.



Since 2009, Jason has been the project manager of the RC&D’s Regional Food Initiative. Grimm manages five program areas: Getting Fresh, Local Produce into Area Schools, Providing Training for Beginning Farmers & Market Vendors, Connecting Farms to Viable Wholesale Markets, Technical Assistance for Small Food Business Entrepreneurs, Reducing Food Insecurity Through Charitable Food Production and Education.



Grimm works with local and county governments, health authorities, schools, producers, non-profit organizations, food processors and developers who are working to build a sustainable food and agriculture system in the Iowa Corridor Region that includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Linn, Tama, Poweshiek, Washington, Cedar and Jones counties.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr