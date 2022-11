Independence Day celebration fireworks are seen from the Iwo Jima, U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, VA on Jul. 4, 2013.

In the distance are the Lincoln Memorial, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Yates Building (dark red brick building), the Washington Monument (with scaffolding), and the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr