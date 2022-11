Just-picked green zucchini squash waits to be loaded onto a processing trailer at Kirby Farms in Mechanicsville, VA on Friday, Sep. 20, 2013.

Migrant workers will carefully rinse and pack the fruit for shipment to wholesalers. Kirby Farms is a third-generation family farm that covers 500 acres and generates produce and grains on a year-around operation. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr