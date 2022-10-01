Fireworks are seen from the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial area, in Arlington, VA on Jul. 4, 2013.

To the left, in the distance, is a corner of the Lincoln Memorial, then the U.S.. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Yates Building (dark red brick building), the Washington Monument (with work scaffolding), and the U.S. Capitol building seen in the distance, in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial represents this nation's gratitude to Marines and those who have fought beside them. While the statue depicts one of the most famous incidents of World War II, it is often referred to as the Iwo Jima Memorial; the memorial is dedicated to all Marines who have given their lives in the defense of the U.S. since 1775. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr