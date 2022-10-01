rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261979A bull moose is seen near the Twin Lakes Campground on Wisdom Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest…Save

A bull moose is seen near the Twin Lakes Campground on Wisdom Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, September 17, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A bull moose is seen near the Twin Lakes Campground on Wisdom Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, September 17, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More