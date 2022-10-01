U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3261998SaveSaveLocals dig for crystals in Crystal Park located in the Pioneer Mountains of the Dillon Ranger District. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3031 x 4547 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadLocals dig for crystals in Crystal Park located in the Pioneer Mountains of the Dillon Ranger District. Original public domain image from FlickrMore