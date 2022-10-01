U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3262003SaveSaveA chipmunk grabs a meal on a trail in Thompson Park in the Butte Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, September 15, 2019.USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3134 x 2089 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadA chipmunk grabs a meal on a trail in Thompson Park in the Butte Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, September 15, 2019.USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMore