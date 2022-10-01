rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
A chipmunk grabs a meal on a trail in Thompson Park in the Butte Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest…

A chipmunk grabs a meal on a trail in Thompson Park in the Butte Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, September 15, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

