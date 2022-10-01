rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3262004Lemhi Pass at the Continental Divide in the Dillon Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, provides…Save

Lemhi Pass at the Continental Divide in the Dillon Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, provides beautiful scenery for hikers and dog walkers September 11, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Lemhi Pass at the Continental Divide in the Dillon Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, provides beautiful scenery for hikers and dog walkers September 11, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More