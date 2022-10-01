Navajo Technical University (NTU) has been working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as they continue to improve their Veterinary Technology program, where Associate Professor / NTU Teaching Hospital Director Dr. Germaine Daye, staff and students have been participating with the USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS)/NTU summer internship program, Safeguarding Natural Heritage Program and more, in Crownpoint, NM, on September 9, 2019.

The internship programs include the USDA Pathways Programs and the Saul T. Wilson, Jr. Internship Program. The facility includes classrooms with a resident cat, examination room, laboratory, x-ray surgery room, mobile equipment, yards and livestock. Some of the USDA funded equipment that helps prepare students for a broad range of veterinary careers include a computed radiography (CR) digital x-ray capture system, wireless mobile small animal x-ray generator, animal (Dog) training mannequins with airway, heartbeat and circulatory system to catharize, full-size horse skeletal model, operating room table and surgical lighting system, chemistry analyzer (with on-board centrifuge and pipetting), hematology analyzer, disease analyzer and more. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung (with permission of Navajo Nation). Original public domain image from Flickr