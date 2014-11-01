Landowner Larry Brown has been working with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) District Conservationist John Wagoner (cowboy hat) to create a site-specific conservation plan that includes a pollinator habitat enhancement plan to address the improvement, restoration, enhancement, or expansion of flower-rich habitat that supports native and/or managed pollinators with the use of tree/shrub establishment and fence practices at his property just south of Ennis, Montana, on August 29, 2019.

Mr. Brown saw a local newspaper announcement that informed him how USDA could help. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.







For more information, please see:



Pollinator Habitat Enhancement Plan, Practice Activity Code 146, is a site-specific conservation plan developed for a client that addresses the improvement, restoration, enhancement, or expansion of flower-rich habitat that supports native and/or managed pollinators.



efotg.sc.egov.usda.gov/references/public/CO/COCAP_146_2014-11.pdf







Tree/Shrub Establishment, Practice Activity Code 612, involves planting seedlings or cuttings, seeding, or creating conditions that promote natural regeneration.



nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/national/soils/health/?cid=nrcs144p2_027187







Fence, Conservation Practice Standard 382, is a constructed barrier to animals or people.



nrcs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb1144464.pdf











Conservation Practices - usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detailfull/national/technical/cp/ncps/?cid=nrcs143_026849







NRCS – NRCS - nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/national/home/







FPAC - Farm Production and Conservation - usda.gov/our-agency/about-usda/mission-areas







USDA - USDA.gov











. Original public domain image from Flickr