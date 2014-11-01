rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Landowner Larry Brown has been working with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service…

Landowner Larry Brown has been working with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) District Conservationist John Wagoner (cowboy hat) to create a site-specific conservation plan that includes a pollinator habitat enhancement plan to address the improvement, restoration, enhancement, or expansion of flower-rich habitat that supports native and/or managed pollinators with the use of tree/shrub establishment and fence practices at his property just south of Ennis, Montana, on August 29, 2019.

Mr. Brown saw a local newspaper announcement that informed him how USDA could help. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.

 

For more information, please see:

Pollinator Habitat Enhancement Plan, Practice Activity Code 146, is a site-specific conservation plan developed for a client that addresses the improvement, restoration, enhancement, or expansion of flower-rich habitat that supports native and/or managed pollinators.

efotg.sc.egov.usda.gov/references/public/CO/COCAP_146_2014-11.pdf

 

Tree/Shrub Establishment, Practice Activity Code 612, involves planting seedlings or cuttings, seeding, or creating conditions that promote natural regeneration.

nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/national/soils/health/?cid=nrcs144p2_027187

 

Fence, Conservation Practice Standard 382, is a constructed barrier to animals or people.

nrcs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb1144464.pdf

 

 

Conservation Practices - usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detailfull/national/technical/cp/ncps/?cid=nrcs143_026849

 

NRCS – NRCS - nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/national/home/

 

FPAC - Farm Production and Conservation - usda.gov/our-agency/about-usda/mission-areas

 

USDA - USDA.gov

 

 

. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

