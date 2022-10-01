Robotic milkers at Twin Brook Creamery allows for operational efficiency and improves herd health, in Lynden, WA, on August 6, 2019.

A detailed description of the technology can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=r89yUk5B7lo







The laser-guided system precisely aligns the antiseptic cleaning brushes and the milking devices to each teat.







The Jersey dairy cows enter the milking parlor on their own, this heavy use area is made of concrete and collect water runoff that contains animal waste and sediment, this dirty (but nutrient-rich) water is prevented from reaching nearby ditches and creeks that provide habitat for salmon by diverting it into temporary waste storage facilities and field applied as fertilizer onto the creamery's pastures.







U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Washington State works with Twin Brook Creamery and other diaries in the state with alternative nutrient management methods such as replacing earthen lagoons with steel tanks as alternative waste storage to eliminate the potential for nutrient seepage into groundwater. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.











