U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/

U.S. Department of Agriculture Market Reporters Heath Dewey (cowboy hat) and Chris Dias (baseball cap) practice grading sheep and cattle at a feedlot in Colorado, August 12, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

