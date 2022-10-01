rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3262022Hikers bring their dogs to enjoy a day hiking near Branham Lakes in the Madison Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge…

Hikers bring their dogs to enjoy a day hiking near Branham Lakes in the Madison Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Montana, September 12, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

