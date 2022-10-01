rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3262028Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) Market News Reporting at the Vintage Sales Stables, Inc., in Paradise, Pennsylvania.USDA…Save

Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) Market News Reporting at the Vintage Sales Stables, Inc., in Paradise, Pennsylvania.

USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) Market News Reporting at the Vintage Sales Stables, Inc., in Paradise, Pennsylvania.

USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More