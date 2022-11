U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (FS) Smokejumpers perform their morning physical training and the McCall Smokejumper Base/ SEAT Base/ Helitack Base at the McCall Municipal Airport, in McCall, Idaho, on Friday, July 26, 2013.

For more about smokejumpers please see www.fs.fed.us/science-technology/fire/smokejumpers. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr