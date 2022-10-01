U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue visits Farmsteads Puppy Paradise, LLC in Clements, Maryland June 18, 2018.

Farmsteads Puppy Paradise, LLC is a family owned and operated establishment, in business since 2007. Formerly a Tabaco Farm, it is situated on over 200 acres in Southern Maryland. The Middleton's are proud to offer families beautiful, healthy and quality puppies. Farmsteads Puppy Paradise is a respectable kennel, including pet boarding and grooming services and is licensed by the USDA.







All the puppies are born and raised on the farm. Each puppy receives two vaccinations, bi-weekly deworming rounds and a complete nose to tail veterinary examination before leaving. The puppy package includes vaccination/deworming records, a health report and puppy accessories. All puppy parents are AKC registered, health tested, owned by Farmsteads Puppy Paradise and on site. Each puppy is AKC registered, sold on spay/neuter contracts with limited AKC puppy registration papers.







Farmsteads Puppy Paradise primarily raises Golden Retrievers, Boston Terriers, Pugs and Pembroke Welsh Corgi puppies. A 2-year genetic health guarantee is included with each puppy.







USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr