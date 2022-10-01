rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue visits Farmsteads Puppy Paradise, LLC in Clements, Maryland June 18, 2018.

Farmsteads Puppy Paradise, LLC is a family owned and operated establishment, in business since 2007. Formerly a Tabaco Farm, it is situated on over 200 acres in Southern Maryland. The Middleton's are proud to offer families beautiful, healthy and quality puppies. Farmsteads Puppy Paradise is a respectable kennel, including pet boarding and grooming services and is licensed by the USDA.

 

All the puppies are born and raised on the farm. Each puppy receives two vaccinations, bi-weekly deworming rounds and a complete nose to tail veterinary examination before leaving. The puppy package includes vaccination/deworming records, a health report and puppy accessories. All puppy parents are AKC registered, health tested, owned by Farmsteads Puppy Paradise and on site. Each puppy is AKC registered, sold on spay/neuter contracts with limited AKC puppy registration papers.

 

Farmsteads Puppy Paradise primarily raises Golden Retrievers, Boston Terriers, Pugs and Pembroke Welsh Corgi puppies. A 2-year genetic health guarantee is included with each puppy.

 

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

