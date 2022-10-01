rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3262070Aircraft fly overhead in formation at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Wisconsin.USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public…Save

Aircraft fly overhead in formation at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres

. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Aircraft fly overhead in formation at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres

. Original public domain image from Flickr

More