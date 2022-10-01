David Hobbs, from Jones, AL, (Creek ancestry from his grandfather), has been living history enthusiast for 20 years, and during the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Southeastern Indian Festival on Thursday, April 3, 2014, near Atmore, Alabama, he interprets the look and life of an Alabama man who would be a Native American market hunter who would have been in the time of hunting tool transition (from the bow and arrow to the lightweight English Carolina Gun). Valued items included the Southeastern specific otter skin shot pouch for gun and general supplies.

Market hunters provided hunting commodities (fur pelts and such) that would be traded for supplies such as fabric, metal tools, jewelry, and desirable European things. U.S. Department of Agriculture has had a long history of successful program support of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, near Atmore, Alabama, in rural Escambia County, 2-10 April 2014.







For more information, please see the Flickr photo album at flic.kr/s/aHsmPdtuU2 and the website usda.gov



USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr