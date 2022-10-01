Sorting operations at Capitol Area Food Bank in Washington, D.C. on March 30, 2016.

Mixed commodities from public donations and gleaned food from distributors and producers are loaded onto a conveyor belt system that circulates the items through two warehouse rooms where items are picked by category and placed bins that helps the operation redistribute the commodities. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) programs partner with organizations such as this to distribute food to those in need. Disaster Supplimental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) provides temporary food assistance for households affected by a natural disaster. In some instances, partners such as food banks and congregate feeding operations that include school systems and soup kitchens are effective and efficient ways to support the temporary needs. Original public domain image from Flickr