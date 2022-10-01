Stacks of chopped wood ready for oven use at Timber Pizza Company in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday Aug 2, 2016.

Tuscarora Organic Growers (TOG) provides a Pennsylvania produce hub that fulfills orders of Washington Area customers such as Timber Pizza Company who use basil for pesto sauce and garnishing, tomatoes for sauce, and corn, mushrooms, zucchini, squash blossoms and more for pizza toppings. Timber Pizza co-owner Andrew Dana and Chris Brady say that during warm summer days, they often serve more than 260 pizzas in 4-hours from their mobile pizza oven. Popularity and profitability may come in part to their use of Tuscarora Organic Growers (TOG) that they say, has an efficient online ordering system, and then delivers the order to their pizza restaurant in Washington's Petworth District.



USDA Media by Lance Cheung.







