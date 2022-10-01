rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Local porch lights may soon be using excess electrical energy from the swine and turkey waste manure at Doug Jernigan Farms, a three-generation family farm and employer who, a few months earlier, refinanced a first of it’s kind, in the nation, swine-turkey waste to renewable energy system (RES), with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) Renewable Energy for America Program (REAP) loan guarantee in Mt. Olive, NC, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015.

USDA Photo by Lance Cheung

. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

