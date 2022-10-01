Organic cherry tomatoes from Tuscarora Organic Growers (TOG) was delivered to Each Peach Market in the Washington, D.C., on Tuesday Aug 2, 2016.

Each Peach Market, established in 2013, is a full service grocery store providing produce, dairy, farm fresh eggs, meat, beer and wine, prepared foods and more. The staff is ready and able to tell about how and where the foods are from and suggest ways to prepare meals. Jeanelouise Conaway and Emily Freidberg co-own the market to, as they say “…share our love for good food and the DIY culinary spirit with our community.” They feature many great local products grown and made in the region, and use suppliers such as Tuscarora to get them into this urban market.For the story behind these photos go to Rural Cooperatives Magazine and subscribe to future digital editions at www.rd.usda.gov/publications/rural-cooperatives-magazine



