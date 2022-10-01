A World War II Douglas B-26 Invader aircraft flies above the skies of Washington, D.C. on Friday, May 8, 2015 on the 70th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, as part of the Arsenal of Democracy World War II Victory Capitol Flyover.

The flyover honored the heroes who fought in the various Wars and those on the home front who produced the tanks, ships, and aircraft that enabled the U.S. and its Allies to achieve victory. The flyover included World War II aircraft flying in 15 historically sequenced war bird formations over Washington, D.C. The formations represented the War’s major battles, from Pearl Harbor through the final air assault on Japan, and concluding with a missing man formation to “Taps.” This was the first time such a collection of WWII aircraft been assembled at one location, to honor the veterans gathered at the WWII Memorial. USDA photo by Lance Cheung.



. Original public domain image from Flickr