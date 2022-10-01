Red raspberries grow vertically on suspended vines at the Horticulture Program's Learning Garden at Gwinnett Technical College, in Lawrenceville, GA, on Friday, Mar. 20, 2015.

The field allows students to demonstrate a variety growing techniques. All the plants are edible produce and allows culinary students to learn the value of farm fresh produce resulting in future Farm to Table practices that emphasize the partnership between the two programs. Horticulture students will plan and schedule plantings to meet the needs of upcoming menus. Culinary students will harvest the produce they will prepare that day. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr