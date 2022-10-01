rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
The Girls Gone Wine winery in Hochatown, OK was created by three girlfriends as gathering place for groups of friends.

Girls Gone Wine is more than just a tasting room, it is a fun boutique winery with a funky, awesome gift shop. Though there is no vineyard, all the wine is fermented and produced on site, their slogan is "Girls Gone Wine., not Girls Gone Farming!" A broadband installation with funding assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Rural Development (RD) increased sales, in Hochatown, OK on Thursday, Apr. 9, 2015. USDA photo by Lance Cheung.

 

