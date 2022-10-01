The Girls Gone Wine winery in Hochatown, OK was created by three girlfriends as gathering place for groups of friends.

Girls Gone Wine is more than just a tasting room, it is a fun boutique winery with a funky, awesome gift shop. Though there is no vineyard, all the wine is fermented and produced on site, their slogan is "Girls Gone Wine., not Girls Gone Farming!" A broadband installation with funding assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Rural Development (RD) increased sales, in Hochatown, OK on Thursday, Apr. 9, 2015. USDA photo by Lance Cheung.







. Original public domain image from Flickr