U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Workers processing Vidallai Onions at Bland Farms in Glennville, Georgia, June 20, 2017. USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

