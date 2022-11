This Government Publishing Office (GPO) Heidelberg sheet-fed press uses suction and mechanisms to lift and load sheets of paper into the press, to make the full color official photograph of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, in Washington, D.C., on May 31, 2017.

The run will produce 14,000 photographs to fulfill official requests from USDA facilities around the world. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.



. Original public domain image from Flickr