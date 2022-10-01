Broccoli growing in the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) People's Garden, in Washington, D.C., on May 26, 2017.

The People’s Garden works with agencies and offices across the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and with federal, state and local partners to start and sustain gardens with the mission of growing healthy food, people and communities. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, Transportation and Marketing Program oversees the Initiative for the Department. The first “People’s Garden” was established at USDA Headquarters in Washington, DC on February 12, 2009 – Lincoln’s 200th birthday. Soon after, USDA employees across the country and around the world, volunteering their own time, began building similar gardens at USDA facilities or assisting nearby communities with creating gardens. Thanks to public interest all Americans can now join the People’s Garden effort. People’s Gardens can be located on federally owned or leased property, at schools, faith-based centers and other places within the community. They cannot be located at private residences. The garden being registered can be new or existing. People’s Gardens are different sizes and types based on the needs of the community, such as improving access to fresh food or planting milkweed and nectar sources for Monarchs and other butterflies. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr