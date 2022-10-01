U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3262135SaveSaveAerials of Chicago, Illinois suburbs from 10,000 feet May 6, 2017. USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2850 x 1900 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadAerials of Chicago, Illinois suburbs from 10,000 feet May 6, 2017. USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMore