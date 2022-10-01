rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3262135Aerials of Chicago, Illinois suburbs from 10,000 feet May 6, 2017. USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image…Save

Aerials of Chicago, Illinois suburbs from 10,000 feet May 6, 2017. USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Aerials of Chicago, Illinois suburbs from 10,000 feet May 6, 2017. USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More