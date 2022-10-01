Raspberries on sale by vendors at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers Market in Washington, D.C., on May 26, 2017.

The USDA Farmers Market is the Department's own "living laboratory" for farmers market operations across the country. The market supports the local economy, increases marketing opportunities for farmers and small businesses, provides access to an assortment of local and regionally sourced products, and increases access to healthy, affordable food in the District of Columbia's Ward 2.







For more than 21 years, USDAâs farmers market is a living demonstration of USDAâs dedication to supporting local and regional food systems and increasing consumer access to fresh, healthy foods in our community.



Seasonally open on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr