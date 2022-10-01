Chesapeake Bay Foundation Clagett Farm welcomes U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Outlook Forum (AOF) Farm Conservation Tour participants and gives them an overview of Clagett Farm and the conservation practices that have been implemented in partnership with Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Feb. 21, 2018.

Decades ago, the barns were used to dry tobacco. Many of the poles that tobacco hung from to dry are still in-place. One of the barns uses wooden pegs to connect the wood frame. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr