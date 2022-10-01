U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3262151SaveSaveRed Spring Onions on sale by vendors at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers Market in Washington, D.C. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadRed Spring Onions on sale by vendors at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers Market in Washington, D.C. Original public domain image from FlickrMore