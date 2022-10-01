Living with his uncle in Runnels, Iowa, D’Quinton Robertson raises horses, chickens and a sheep.

He participates in rodeo competitions and is involved with racing horses.



Robertson works on Lehman Farms while currently attending college studying agricultural business. There he has the opportunity to learn first hand from Aaron Lehman the ins-and-outs of farming by a conventional and certified organic corn, oats and alfalfa operation.



Robertson’s family owns an 80-acre ranch in Linden, Alabama, where he found his love for agriculture and farming.



