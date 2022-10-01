United Ag Cooperative Hillje site supports cotton ginning and grain elevator operations, in El Campo, TX, on September 22, 2017.

The gin is operating at full capacity due to an anticipated record harvest. Operators check all aspects of its operation as it it received, separated, dried, seeds removed, bundled into smaller rectangle cubes and loaded onto tractor trailer rigs. Hurricane Harvey has impacted the harvest in the area due to flooding and wind damage. Harvested cotton at this gin are typically in round modules that are wrapped around the circumference with plastic, another type of module is formed into long rectangle cube and partially covered with plastic. If the wind removes the plastic, the cotton can be blown away in the wind. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr